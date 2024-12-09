Konecny notched an assist in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Utah.

Konecny saw a team-high 23:54 of ice time Sunday, so it appears his benching from Saturday's game against the Bruins won't have any carryover effects. The winger has two goals and seven helpers over his last eight games, missing the scoresheet in just one of them. The 27-year-old continues to thrive in a top-line role with 32 points, 78 shots on net, 42 hits, 33 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 28 contests.