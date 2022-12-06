Konecny provided an empty-net goal in the Flyers' 5-3 win against Colorado on Monday.

Konecny was playing in his third game since returning from an upper-body injury. He's found the back of the net in each of those three contests, bringing the 25-year-old up to 10 goals and 22 points in 26 games. Konecny is on track to surpass his 2021-22 finish of 16 goals and 52 points in 79 contests. While his scoring pace might slow a bit as the campaign progresses, at least part of Konecny's success can be linked to his expanded role. Going into Monday's game, he was averaging 19:29 of ice time, up from 17:37 in 2021-22.