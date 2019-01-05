Konecny scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Calgary.

He snapped a 13-game goal drought with the marker. Konecny now has a point in each of his last two games after being held pointless in six straight. After putting up 47 points in 81 games last season, Konecny has plateaued a bit. His 23 points in 40 games are fine, but that makes him a marginal fantasy play in some formats unless he's hot.