Flyers' Travis Konecny: Gets first goal in 14 games
Konecny scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Calgary.
He snapped a 13-game goal drought with the marker. Konecny now has a point in each of his last two games after being held pointless in six straight. After putting up 47 points in 81 games last season, Konecny has plateaued a bit. His 23 points in 40 games are fine, but that makes him a marginal fantasy play in some formats unless he's hot.
