Konecky scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

He didn't get in on the scoring action for Philly until the last eight minutes of the game, but all the points count just the same. Konecky now has four goals and nine points over the last eight games, pushing his totals on the season to 33 points (15 goals, 18 helpers) through 55 contests.