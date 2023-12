Konecny registered two assists in a 2-1 overtime win over Pittsburgh on Monday.

Konecny has been held off the scoresheet just once in his last four games, giving him a goal and four points over that span. Through 25 outings this year, he has 12 goals and 19 points in 25 contests. That is a sustainable offensive pace for Konecny, especially if he remains on the top line and first power-play unit.