Konecny scored a goal and added two assists in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Man, he has the Jackets' number -- that's six points (two goals, four assists) in back-to-back games against Columbus. And 54 points (21 goals, 33 assists) in 58 games this season. Konecny is taking that giant leap forward in his fourth season. Use him well.