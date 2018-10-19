Konecny scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Thursday's performance gives Konecny four points in seven games. Playing on the power play certainly opens up more opportunities for the young forward -- Konecny logged 15:55 of ice time, 1:16 of which came on the PP. With points in two straight games, Konecny will look to prolong his streak Saturday against the Devils.