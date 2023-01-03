Konecny scored a goal on two shots, supplied an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Konecny helped out on a Joel Farabee goal in the first period and scored one of his own in the second. The 25-year-old Konecny is on a six-game point streak, amassing seven tallies and four helpers in that impressive span. The forward is up to 19 tallies, 37 points, 103 shots on net, 36 hits, 47 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 32 appearances. He continues to be one of the Flyers' few helpful players for fantasy.