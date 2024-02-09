Konecny tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over Winnipeg.
Konecny extended Philadelphia's lead to 2-0 in the opening period, beating Laurent Brossoit through traffic, before adding an assist on Morgan Frost's goal later in the frame. The 26-year-old Konecny now has two goals and three points in two games coming out of the All-Star break. Overall, he's up to 45 points (24 goals, 21 assists) through 52 games this season.
