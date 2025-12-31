Konecny scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, added two PIM, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Konecny has earned three multi-point efforts over his last seven games. The 28-year-old scored a goal in the second period and helped out on Christian Dvorak's empty-netter in the third. Konecny is now at 12 goals, 35 points, 86 shots on net, 49 hits, 23 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 38 appearances. It's a pace similar to the one that saw him produce 24 goals and 76 points over 82 outings in 2024-25, and Konecny's stable top-six role should keep his offense strong.