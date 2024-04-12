Konecny notched a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-1 victory over the Rangers.

Konecny picked up an assist on Cam York's opening first-period tally before extending Philadelphia's lead to 3-1 in the final minute of the second, beating Jonathan Quick with a wrister off the rush. It's Konecny's first multi-point game since March 26 -- he'd gone six games without a goal, logging just two assists in that span. Overall, the 27-year-old winger is up to 32 goals, a new career high, and 67 points through 74 games this season.