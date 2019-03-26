Konecny has just two assists and a minus-6 rating in the last seven games.

The 22-year-old has certainly been streaky this season, and he's going through another dry spell, but it's hard to complain about his overall numbers. Konecny has 22 goals and 46 points, putting him just two scores and one point shy of last season's totals. Assuming he can break out of his cold streak, he could just eclipse these numbers in the final six games.