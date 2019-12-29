Konecny posted a power-play helper in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Sharks.

Konecny has had a strong December with two goals and seven helpers in eight games (he missed three contests with a concussion). It continues an outstanding campaign for the 22-year-old, who is up to 34 points (12 on the power play), 79 shots on goal and 33 hits in 35 appearances. He should exceed 50 points barring an ice-cold slump over the second half of the season.