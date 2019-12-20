Konecny set up three goals, including two on the power play, in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Sabres.

Konecny is having a season for the ages. He has 11 goals and 21 assists in 32 games. The growth in his game appears real, although we're not sure Konecny is truly a point-per-game player. Still, the winger is playing a lot better in the defensive zone and that makes his offense even more impressive. The skilled forward plays with a bite and skates like the wind. There's huge fantasy value in Konecny's game right now.