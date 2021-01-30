Konecny is expected to be a healthy scratch for Saturday's game versus the Islanders, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

It isn't clear what Konecny's done to get in Alain Vigneault's doghouse, as he's been productive with five goals and eight points through eight games this campaign, but virtual managers shouldn't plan on having him available for Saturday's slate. He should, however, return to the lineup for Sunday's rematch with the Isles.