Flyers' Travis Konecny: Heating up again
Konecny scored a goal with three shots on net in a 4-3 loss to the Senators on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old has been super streaky this season, but the good news is he appears to be on one of his good streaks. In the last five games, he has four goals and seven points. He's also added seven PIM during that stretch. There could be many peaks and valleys for Konecny this season, but overall, owners have to like his production. He has seven goals and 15 points with 61 shots in 24 games.
