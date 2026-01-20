Konecny scored two goals and fired five shots on net in Monday's 2-1 win over Vegas.

Konecny's two-goal performance Monday isn't a rare accomplishment at first glance, but he was the only player on the Flyers to record a point in the winning effort. If that's not impressive enough, the second of his two unassisted goals was shorthanded, as he took off on a breakaway before burying a shot top shelf to score Monday's go-ahead tally. With Monday's historic performance, the 28-year-old winger is up to 17 goals, 43 points, 108 shots on net, 60 hits and 25 blocks through 47 games this season. After a slow start to the season in the goal department, he has 12 twine finders and 23 points over his last 22 games. His impact for the Flyers is often overshadowed by the team's developing young talent, but he's on pace for his second consecutive 70-point campaign. Konecny is a must-start in all fantasy formats for the foreseeable future.