Konecny scored a goal and registered two assists in Philadelphia's 6-2 win against Arizona on Thursday.
Konecny's goal and one of his assists came while the Flyers had the man advantage. He has 20 goals and 40 points in 33 contests this season, including 11 power-play points. Konecny has contributed eight goals and 14 points over his current seven-game point streak.
