Konecny picked up a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Washington.

Konecny buried a rebound to tie the game 1-1 just over seven minutes into the first period. It gave him 24 goals for the third consecutive season, and he still has 16 games remaining to set a new career high. Konecny, 22, has found the scoresheet in eight of his last nine games, rolling up five goals and nine assists during that time.