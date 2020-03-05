Flyers' Travis Konecny: Hits 24-goal mark yet again
Konecny picked up a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Washington.
Konecny buried a rebound to tie the game 1-1 just over seven minutes into the first period. It gave him 24 goals for the third consecutive season, and he still has 16 games remaining to set a new career high. Konecny, 22, has found the scoresheet in eight of his last nine games, rolling up five goals and nine assists during that time.
