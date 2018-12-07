Flyers' Travis Konecny: Hot streak continues
Konecny dished out a pair of helpers in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Columbus.
The streaky Konecny continued his recent positive trajectory, as he's up to 10 points over the past seven games. This recent stretch accounts for more than half of his scoring this season -- Konecny recorded just eight points in his first 19 appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...