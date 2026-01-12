Konecny (knee) is available for Monday's home matchup versus the Lightning, per Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports.

Konecny will return to the lineup after missing his first game of the season Saturday against Tampa Bay. He was a game-time call heading into Monday's contest after being hit in the knee with a puck during Sunday's practice, but he'll slot back onto the first line alongside Trevor Zegras and Christian Dvorak. Due to Konecny's return, Matvei Michkov will revert to a third-line role.