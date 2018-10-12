Flyers' Travis Konecny: Injured during practice
Konecny left Friday's practice early with an apparent foot injury and is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Golden Knights, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Per Bill Meltzer of NHL.com, general manager Ron Hextall didn't have an update on Konecny's condition following Friday's practice, so his status for Saturday's contest may not be determined until the teams take the ice for pregame warmups. If Konecny's unable to go, the Flyers will either need to recall a forward or roll with seven defensemen against Vegas.
