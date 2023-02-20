Konecny left Monday's game against Calgary with an upper-body injury, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports.
Konecny scored a goal and two points before leaving Monday's contest, giving him five points in three games after snapping an eight-game pointless drought. The 25-year-old will need to make a quick turnaround if he's going to suit up Tuesday in Edmonton. If he misses any time, Owen Tippett could see some action on the top line.
