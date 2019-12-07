Flyers' Travis Konecny: Injury clarified as UBI
Konecny suffered an upper-body injury Saturday against the Senators, and more updates on his status will be available Monday.
We now have some clarification on the nature of the injury that forced Konecny out of Saturday's game, though the severity is still unknown. The Flyers don't play again until Wednesday in Colorado, so Konecny will have a few days to shake this injury off if it doesn't prove too serious.
