Konecny secured a six-year, $33 million contract from Philadelphia on Monday.

Knoecny's new deal will see him earn $5.5 million AAV, which puts him on pace with Vancouver's Bo Horvat and Montreal's Jonathan Drouin and makes him the fifth highest paid forward for the Flyers. With back-to-back 45-plus point campaigns, Konecny has certainly earned a raise and the team locks the youngster up on a long-term deal. The winger should have the inside track for a spot on the first line alongside Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier, a role that could see him crack the 50-point mark for the first time in his career.