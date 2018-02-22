Konecny did not put much weight on his injured left foot during a "quick twirl" in Thursday morning's session, Dave Isaac of the Courier-Post reports.

The burgeoning center was previously considered probable for the evening's home game against the Blue Jackets, but it's safe to assume that he's been downgraded in light of this latest development. Given the second-year skater's relatively high profile, we expect his situation to be clarified ahead of pregame warmups. Meanwhile, Konecny's fantasy owners should get reinforcements ready in case he gets scratched.