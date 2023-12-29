Konecny couldn't complete Thursday's 4-1 win over Vancouver because of an illness, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Konecny registered an assist in 14:55 of ice time before exiting the game. Coach John Tortorella said the 26-year-old's illness is the same one that had been making its way through the Flyers before the Christmas break, and Konecny felt worse as the game progressed. The Philadelphia forward has 16 goals and 28 points in 34 appearances in 2023-24. If he can't play Thursday, then Rhett Gardner will likely draw back into the lineup.