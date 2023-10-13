Konecny scored two goals, one into an empty net, in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The 26-year-old took a drop pass from Scott Laughton midway through the first period in the season opener and snapped the puck in off the post past Elvis Merzlikins to give the Flyers a 2-1 lead, before capping the scoring on the night with one second left on the clock. Konecny potted a career-high 31 goals last season in only 60 games, and if he stay healthy in 2023-24, he's already well on his way to matching or beating that mark.