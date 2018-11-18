Konecky scored two goals, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Lightning.

He also supplied a team-high eight shots, two blocked shots and two PIM. Konecky's tally with the man advantage in the third period kicked off a furious four-goal rally that forced overtime, and while the 21-year-old only has five goals and 10 points in 20 games so far, five of those points (three goals, two assists) have come in the last seven games.

