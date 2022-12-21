Konecny scored two goals, one short-handed and the other the game-winner, in Tuesday's 5-3 victory over the Blue Jackets.

He opened the scoring midway through the first period on a strong individual effort, then out-did himself with a coast-to-coast rush in the third that ended with him roofing a backhander over Daniil Tarasov. Konecny has been on fire since returning from an upper-body injury at the beginning of the month, racking up seven goals and nine points over 10 games in December, and with 14 goals through 27 contests on the season the 25-year-old is on pace to shatter his previous career high of 24 tallies, a mark he's reached in three different campaigns.