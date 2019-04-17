Flyers' Travis Konecny: Limps to finish line
Konecny scored 24 goals and 49 points with a minus-4 rating, 182 shots on net and 40 PIM in 82 games during the 2018-19 season.
The 22-year-old managed to repeat his numbers from last season, which isn't a bad feat at all, but at his age, owners were probably hoping for a bigger jump. It didn't help that Konecny struggled down the stretch, scoring just two goals and three points in the final 10 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...