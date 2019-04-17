Konecny scored 24 goals and 49 points with a minus-4 rating, 182 shots on net and 40 PIM in 82 games during the 2018-19 season.

The 22-year-old managed to repeat his numbers from last season, which isn't a bad feat at all, but at his age, owners were probably hoping for a bigger jump. It didn't help that Konecny struggled down the stretch, scoring just two goals and three points in the final 10 games.