Konecny (foot) is expected to play Saturday afternoon against the Golden Knights, John Boruk of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

All signs point to Konecny drawing into the matinee after he was spotted shooting hoops ahead of pre-game warmups. We'll let you know if anything changes on this front, but it looks like the two-way pivot is none the worse for wear after taking a puck to his skate in Friday's practice.

More News
Our Latest Stories