Konecny (upper body) was put on injured reserve Monday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

In a corresponding move, Philadelphia recalled blueliner Egor Zamula from AHL Lehigh Valley. The Flyers announced last Tuesday that Konecny would be sidelined for 10-14 days. He still leads the team with seven goals and ranks second among Philadelphia players with 19 points in 17 games despite being out since Nov. 17.