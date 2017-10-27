Konecny potted his second goal of the season and added a helper in Thursday's loss to the Habs.

It's been a bit of a disappointing start for Konecny, who is stuck on two goals through 10 contests. The third-line winger showed off his lethal shot Thursday, reminding fantasy goers of his exciting potential. The 20-year-old does still have five points through 10 contests, but he's definitely capable of finding twine more often. Look for Konecny to build off this effort and start putting more pucks in the back of the net.