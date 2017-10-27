Flyers' Travis Konecny: Multi-point effort in loss
Konecny potted his second goal of the season and added a helper in Thursday's loss to the Habs.
It's been a bit of a disappointing start for Konecny, who is stuck on two goals through 10 contests. The third-line winger showed off his lethal shot Thursday, reminding fantasy goers of his exciting potential. The 20-year-old does still have five points through 10 contests, but he's definitely capable of finding twine more often. Look for Konecny to build off this effort and start putting more pucks in the back of the net.
More News
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Seeing increased role•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Tallies assist Sunday•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Pots two tallies in loss•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Ready to return when called upon•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Absorbs full contact in practice•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...