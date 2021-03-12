Konecny scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals. He also had four PIM and two shots.

Konecny got the Flyers on the board midway through the first period, cranking a one-timer from the right circle past Ilya Samsonov. He also assisted on a Scott Laughton goal in the final frame. It was Konecny's third two-point performance in the last five games, and the 23-year-old now boasts 14 points in 18 outings.