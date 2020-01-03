Flyers' Travis Konecny: Nets 12th goal
Konecny deposited a goal on five shots and added two hits in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights.
Konecny snapped a seven-game goal drought with the tally, but he produced seven assists in that span. The 22-year-old is up to 36 points (12 markers, 24 helpers) in 38 contests this season.
