Konecny scored a goal and added an assist Wednesday as the Flyers suffered a 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

Konecny, who has four goals in four games this season, remained active throughout Wednesday's matchup and was finally rewarded with a late marker. Down by two and skating with an extra attacker, the 25-year-old right winger scored into an open net with two seconds remaining. Konecny has compiled three two-point outings in four appearances this season. He added a team-high six shots on goal Wednesday.