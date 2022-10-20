Konecny scored a goal and added an assist Wednesday as the Flyers suffered a 4-3 loss to the Panthers.
Konecny, who has four goals in four games this season, remained active throughout Wednesday's matchup and was finally rewarded with a late marker. Down by two and skating with an extra attacker, the 25-year-old right winger scored into an open net with two seconds remaining. Konecny has compiled three two-point outings in four appearances this season. He added a team-high six shots on goal Wednesday.
