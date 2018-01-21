Konecny scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-1 victory over New Jersey.

Konecny has quietly delivered nine points (three goals, six assists) in his last 10 games; all nine of those points have come at even strength. Konecny is starting to flash the promise he showed last season and could be poised for an improved second half.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories