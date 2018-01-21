Flyers' Travis Konecny: Nine points in last 10 games
Konecny scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-1 victory over New Jersey.
Konecny has quietly delivered nine points (three goals, six assists) in his last 10 games; all nine of those points have come at even strength. Konecny is starting to flash the promise he showed last season and could be poised for an improved second half.
More News
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Assists on game-winning tally•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Pots fourth goal of campaign•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Notches two apples•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Scores in win over Toronto•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Scoreless through past 12•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Multi-point effort in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...