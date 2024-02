Head coach John Tortorella told reporters Tuesday that he is unsure when Konecny (upper body) will be available again, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

That's an ominous statement from the notoriously tight-lipped bench boss. Konecny has already missed three straight games, which makes him a candidate for injured reserve barring a sudden return to practice in the near future. In Konecny's absence, Bobby Brink may be able to hold onto a place in the lineup.