Konecny (upper body) is not practicing Thursday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Konecny has missed the last three games and coach John Tortorella said Tuesday that there is no timetable for his return at this time. He has 27 goals and 54 points in 57 games this season. Tyson Foerster has taken over his spot on the top line, alongside Scott Laughton and Owen Tippett. Consider Konecny doubtful for Friday's game in Washington.