Konecny (upper body) will not play Friday versus Montreal, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Konecny will miss his second straight game after he was injured in Calgary on Monday. The talented forward had three goals and five points in his last three games before he was injured, giving him 27 goals and 27 assists in 52 games this season.
