Konecny (upper body) won't be in the lineup against Tampa Bay on Saturday, per Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Konecny didn't participate in Saturday's morning skate, and he will miss at least one game after getting injured in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to Toronto. He has generated 14 goals, 38 points, 97 shots on net and 54 hits across 42 appearances this season. Due to Konecny's absence, Matvei Michkov will move up to the top line, and Nicolas Deslauriers will occupy a spot on the fourth line.