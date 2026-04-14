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Konecny (rest) won't be in the lineup against Montreal on Tuesday, according to Bill Meltzer of the Flyers' official site.

Konecny will miss Philadelphia's regular-season finale to rest before the opening round of the playoffs. He has amassed 27 goals, 68 points, 168 shots on net and 108 hits in 2025-26.

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