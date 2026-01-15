Konecny logged an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, four PIM and a minus-3 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.

Konecny recently missed a game due to an upper-body injury and also battled a knee issue that didn't ultimately cost him time. The 28-year-old has picked up three points over five outings in January, though the Flyers' recent decline on offense could take a chunk out of his production if it lasts. He's at 39 points, 99 shots on net, 58 hits, 23 blocked shots, 43 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 44 appearances.