Konecny produced two assists and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Konecny helped out on goals by Bobby Brink and Egor Zamula late in the third period as the Flyers tried to catch up. December was a fantastic month for Konecny, who produced 14 points over 13 contests. The 26-year-old forward is up to 31 points (three on the power play, four shorthanded) while adding 113 shots on net, 36 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 36 outings in a top-line role this season.