Flyers' Travis Konecny: Notches two apples
Konecny tallied a pair of helpers in a 5-3 win over Tampa Bay on Friday.
The good news is Konecny might be breaking out of his slump, as he's now scored in consecutive games for the first time since Oct. 28. The bad news is that his ice time trends are going the wrong way. He's only cracked 13 minutes once in the past six games, showing a lack of trust from coach Dave Hakstol at the moment. This performance might increase his opportunities, but until it does, his value will be limited despite his talent.
