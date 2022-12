Konecny (upper body) was activated off the injured reserve list Thursday.

Konecny is a game-time decision for Thursday's contest against Tampa Bay. He last played Nov. 17 because of the injury. The 25-year-old forward has seven goals and 19 points in 17 games this season. If Konecny makes his return Thursday, he will likely resume his top-six role and get time on the power play.