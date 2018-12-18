Flyers' Travis Konecny: On four-game pointless streak
Konecny has gone cold recently, but he's still posted two goals and four points with a minus-4 rating in seven games this month.
The 21-year-old carried his late November hot streak into December, but in the last four games, Konecny has gone scoreless with a minus-6 rating. He'll look to get back on track Tuesday night under new coach Scott Gordon. Konecny has nine goals and 19 points with an even rating in 31 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...