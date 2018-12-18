Konecny has gone cold recently, but he's still posted two goals and four points with a minus-4 rating in seven games this month.

The 21-year-old carried his late November hot streak into December, but in the last four games, Konecny has gone scoreless with a minus-6 rating. He'll look to get back on track Tuesday night under new coach Scott Gordon. Konecny has nine goals and 19 points with an even rating in 31 games this season.