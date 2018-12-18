Konecny has gone cold recently, but he's still posted two goals and four points with a minus-4 rating in seven games this month.

The 21-year-old carried his late November hot streak into December, but in the last four games, Konecny has gone scoreless with a minus-6 rating. He'll look to get back on track Tuesday night under new coach Scott Gordon. Konecny has nine goals and 19 points with an even rating in 31 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories