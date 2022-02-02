Konecny notched a goal during Tuesday's win over Winnipeg.
Konecny picked up his eighth goal of the campaign. His goal scoring struggles have continued this year, as he went from three consecutive 24-goal seasons, to just 11 goals last year. However, he is trending in the right direction with 25 points through 43 contests, including six points in his past nine outings.
