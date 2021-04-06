Konecny registered a goal on a team-leading five shots Monday in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Bruins.

Konecny broke the ice midway through the second period, winning a race to a puck in the slot and burying it before Boston netminder Daniel Vladar could get back into position. The goal broke a personal 12-game dry spell for Konecny, who had least managed to provide nine helpers during that stretch. Konecny has eight goals and 16 assists in 31 games on the season, a notable dip from the 24 and 37 he contributed in 66 games a year ago.